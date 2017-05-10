Cox, The Trust for Public Land Seek Nominations for California's 2017 Cox Conserves Heroes Awards

Nominations for volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces are being accepted at CoxConservesHeroes.com through 5 p.m. PDT May 12. The volunteers should be located in Cox's service areas in Santa Barbara, Orange County, Palos Verdes or San Diego. Local judging panels, comprised of local civic and environmental leaders, will select three finalists.

