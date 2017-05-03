Cottage Health Honors some 800 Volunteers
Cottage Health recently celebrated the work of more than 800 volunteers who donated close to 112,000 hours of service at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. The 675 volunteers at the Santa Barbara hospital served more than 100,000 hours.
