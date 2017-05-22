Classic Cars Roll into Santa Barbara for State Street Nationals Premier Car Show

Featuring over 300 cherry picks and swarmed by thousands of spectators, lineup of legends sprawls across 11 blocks of downtown A 1965 Austin-Healey BJ8 on display during the State Street Nationals Premier Car Show on Sunday in downtown Santa Barbara. A 1965 Austin-Healey BJ8 on display during the State Street Nationals Premier Car Show on Sunday in downtown Santa Barbara.

