Classic Cars Roll into Santa Barbara for State Street Nationals Premier Car Show
Featuring over 300 cherry picks and swarmed by thousands of spectators, lineup of legends sprawls across 11 blocks of downtown A 1965 Austin-Healey BJ8 on display during the State Street Nationals Premier Car Show on Sunday in downtown Santa Barbara. A 1965 Austin-Healey BJ8 on display during the State Street Nationals Premier Car Show on Sunday in downtown Santa Barbara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC