Cinema in Focus: 'King Arthur - Legen...

Cinema in Focus: 'King Arthur - Legend of the Sword'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

This is also seen in that there is no romance in this film. Instead, the lover is sacrificed to gain evil power, and Arthur's mother dies leaving him to be raised in a brothel instead of a palace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Large Butts in Montecito Society 17 hr sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May 17 toejammer 1
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) May 15 heyhaha 11
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
Chlamydia Tax Rises Apr 26 Trumptooner yay yay 1
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr '17 Library buys cops 57
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC