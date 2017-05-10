CHP Names New Santa Barbara Area Commander
Capt. Cindy Pontes has been named the new commander of the California Highway Patrol's Santa Barbara Area effective May 2. She has been with the CHP for 17 years. Pontes earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from California Coast University.
