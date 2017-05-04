Cesarean Awareness Panel Looks at Options
The International Cesarean Awareness Network Santa Barbara believes women and future moms-to-be be in the community deserve clear facts when making birth decisions. To that end, the network will present a panel discussion - Let's Talk About Maternal Health and Cesareans - 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, Farrand Hall, 2559 Puesta Del Sol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
