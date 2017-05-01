California Honeydrops Crowd-Sources A...

California Honeydrops Crowd-Sources Audience Energy

14 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The California Honeydrops don't just play music - they throw parties, and the next one is at 9 p.m. May 18 and 19 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St. #205, Santa Barbara. Led by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Lech Wierzynski, and drawing on diverse musical influences from Bay Area R&B, funk, Southern soul, and New Orleans second-line, the Honeydrops bring energy and dance-party vibes to their shows.

Santa Barbara, CA

