California Honeydrops Crowd-Sources Audience Energy
The California Honeydrops don't just play music - they throw parties, and the next one is at 9 p.m. May 18 and 19 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St. #205, Santa Barbara. Led by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Lech Wierzynski, and drawing on diverse musical influences from Bay Area R&B, funk, Southern soul, and New Orleans second-line, the Honeydrops bring energy and dance-party vibes to their shows.
