Brian Wilson adds fall North American leg to his 50th anniversary Pet Sounds tour

Founding Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson has extended his long-running tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of his old band's acclaimed 1966 Pet Sounds album into the fall. Wilson has added a series of European summer dates followed by a new North American leg running from a September 15 concert in Moncton, Canada, through an October 14 show in Costa Mesa, California.

