'Birds and Bees Sextennial Bash' Celebrates 100 Years of Planned Parenthood
In the strongest outpouring of support in its history, the California Central Coast affiliate of Planned Parenthood welcomed nearly 600 guests to the Bacara Spa & Resort on April 29 to celebrate 100 years of Planned Parenthood. The "Birds and Bees Sextennial Bash" netted more than $450,000 for the local chapter, a record-breaking success, with $111,000 raised in just 15 minutes thanks to an immediate gift texting option and a $100,000 match from Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin.
Read more at Noozhawk.
