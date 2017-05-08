Bennett Reichard, Preston Gomersall Reach CIF Golf Finals
Bennett Reichard of San Marcos and Preston Gomersall of Santa Barbara advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Golf Finals by finishing in the top 20 at Monday's Northern Regional Tournament at River Ridge Golf Course's Victoria Lakes Course in Oxnard. Gomersall shot a 1-under par 71 while Reichard finished at even-par 72. Righetti's Keith Moles and Ethan Ashbrook also advanced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC