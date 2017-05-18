Authorities comb South Pasadena park for missing boy
A search was underway this morning at Arroyo Seco Park for the 5-year-old South Pasadena boy missing since April 22. About 80 members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and South Pasadena Police Department were conducting search operation in Arroyo Park, located at 800 Stoney Drive, and the surrounding area for Aramazd Andressian Jr., said Deputy Don Walker. Authorities were looking for additional evidence related to the boy's disappearance, according to Walker, but there was no word on what that evidence may be or what sparked today's search.
