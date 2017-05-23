At Least One Person Hospitalized Afte...

At Least One Person Hospitalized After Downtown Santa Barbara Stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

At least one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in an apparent stabbing in downtown Santa Barbara, according the Santa Barbara Police Department . Officers were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of East Gutierrez Street, and found at least one person who had been stabbed, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May 17 toejammer 1
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) May 15 heyhaha 11
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 2 Society Hootsies 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
Chlamydia Tax Rises Apr 26 Trumptooner yay yay 1
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr '17 Library buys cops 57
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC