At Least One Person Hospitalized After Downtown Santa Barbara Stabbing
At least one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in an apparent stabbing in downtown Santa Barbara, according the Santa Barbara Police Department . Officers were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of East Gutierrez Street, and found at least one person who had been stabbed, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC