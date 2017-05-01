All Westbound Lanes Now Open on New Bridge

With the completion of a new roadway surface between Garden and Chapala Streets, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are now open across the new Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge. The Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project is in the final stage of construction with the completion of utility relocations, sidewalk and landscaping improvements, and the removal of the temporary pedestrian bridge expected over the next few months.

