All Westbound Lanes Now Open on New Bridge
With the completion of a new roadway surface between Garden and Chapala Streets, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are now open across the new Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge. The Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project is in the final stage of construction with the completion of utility relocations, sidewalk and landscaping improvements, and the removal of the temporary pedestrian bridge expected over the next few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|9 hr
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC