After being wooed by Medium, some publishers are beginning to leave
Last May, Medium made publishers an offer they couldn't resist: Free hosting. Advertising dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|11 hr
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|Mon
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC