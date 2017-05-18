A Heads Up About New Hair Salon in Montecito
Santa Barbara master hair stylist and hair color expert Cindy Brokaw has opened Haven Salon, a hair salon for women, men and children at 1150 Coast Village Road, Suite F., Montecito. Working with Brokaw is her daughter Jennifer Palocsay.
