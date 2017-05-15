3 Santa Barbara Unified School District Schools Receive California Gold Ribbon Schools Award
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson and Santa Barbara Unified representatives at the Gold Ribbon Award ceremony Monday. Dos Pueblos High School, La Colina Junior High School, and Santa Barbara Junior High School were among the three Santa Barbara Unified School District schools to receive the California Gold Ribbon Award Monday at a California Department of Education 's California School Recognition Award Ceremony in Los Angeles.
