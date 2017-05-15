3 Santa Barbara Unified School Distri...

3 Santa Barbara Unified School District Schools Receive California Gold Ribbon Schools Award

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson and Santa Barbara Unified representatives at the Gold Ribbon Award ceremony Monday. Dos Pueblos High School, La Colina Junior High School, and Santa Barbara Junior High School were among the three Santa Barbara Unified School District schools to receive the California Gold Ribbon Award Monday at a California Department of Education 's California School Recognition Award Ceremony in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) Mon heyhaha 11
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 2 Society Hootsies 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
Chlamydia Tax Rises Apr 26 Trumptooner yay yay 1
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
Trump Buys M C C...Cheap? Apr 16 gov news gov news 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,068,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC