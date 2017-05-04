2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Goleta

Earlier edhat reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake around 12:30 p.m. Less than an hour later, two more earthquakes struck in the same area. At 1:32 p.m., a 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck 13 km south-southwest of Santa Barbara and a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck 18km south-southwest of Santa Barbara.

