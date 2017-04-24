Workshop to Offer Tools for Communication Minus Conflict
SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning presents the 10th Annual Nonviolent Communication Conference, a workshop of special interest to Santa Barbara's nonprofit and philanthropic community, May 12-14. at the Wake Campus Thornton Auditorium, 300 N. Turnpike Road.
