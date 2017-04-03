Woman, Dog Airlifted From Wilderness ...

Woman, Dog Airlifted From Wilderness Area After Rattlesnake Bite

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

A woman whose dog was bitten by a rattlesnake was airlifted from the Santa Barbara back country on Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:15 p.m., the female backpacker called emergency dispatchers to report that she and her dog were on the Hurricane Deck in the San Rafael Wilderness area of Los Padres National Forest , according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 30 wholelife 100
Looking for a good place to buy blinds. Mar 26 Rincon805 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 624
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 14 Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar '17 Susan 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC