Woman, Dog Airlifted From Wilderness Area After Rattlesnake Bite
A woman whose dog was bitten by a rattlesnake was airlifted from the Santa Barbara back country on Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:15 p.m., the female backpacker called emergency dispatchers to report that she and her dog were on the Hurricane Deck in the San Rafael Wilderness area of Los Padres National Forest , according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC