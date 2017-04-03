Woman, Dog Airlifted From Wilderness Area After Rattlesnake Bite

A woman whose dog was bitten by a rattlesnake was airlifted from the Santa Barbara back country on Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:15 p.m., the female backpacker called emergency dispatchers to report that she and her dog were on the Hurricane Deck in the San Rafael Wilderness area of Los Padres National Forest , according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department .

