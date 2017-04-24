What Questions Will You Ask Candidates?
In November this year we will elect a mayor in an at-large election and complete the recently-mandated city council district elections for Districts 4 , 5 and 6 . At this writing, city council members Cathy Murillo and Frank Hotchkiss and former city council member/mayor Hal Conklin have announced their candidacies for Santa Barbara mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC