Watts Pastor to Speak at Westmont Graduation
Carol Houston, who serves the Watts community as senior pastor of Bethel Unspeakable Joy Church, will speak at Westmont's Commencement 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, on Carr Field. President Gayle D. Beebe will present the Westmont Medal to Patrick Enthoven, a former treasurer and director of Direct Relief, a Santa Barbara-based humanitarian aid organization active in all 50 states and 70 countries.
