Wadford Switches Plea to Guilty in Fatal Stabbing
Two weeks into a trial that was supposed to last through May, Aubrey Wadford has pled guilty to second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend Angela Laskey and admitted to the use of a deadly weapon. Laskey was found stabbed to death in her Santa Barbara home on October 29, 2014.
