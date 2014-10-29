Wadford Sentenced for Murder of Ex-Gi...

Wadford Sentenced for Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Aubrey Dupree Wadford pled guilty to murder in the 2nd degree and agreed to a sentence of 16 years to life. Wadford also admitted the special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Angela Laskey, on October 29, 2014.

