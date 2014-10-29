Wadford Sentenced for Murder of Ex-Girlfriend
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Aubrey Dupree Wadford pled guilty to murder in the 2nd degree and agreed to a sentence of 16 years to life. Wadford also admitted the special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Angela Laskey, on October 29, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|4 hr
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|19 hr
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC