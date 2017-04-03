VADA Art Exhibit Draws on Works From 200 Students
Santa Barbara High School's Visual Arts & Design Academy will present the 17th annual VADA Spring Art Show 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. The public reception will include appetizers and beverages. Artworks also will be on view 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, during the Farmer's Market, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. The exhibit will feature original art and design projects from more than 200 VADA students.
