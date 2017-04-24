UCSB Women Advance to Big West Tennis Final
INDIAN WELLS Second-seeded UC Santa Barbara defeated third-seeded Long Beach State, 4-1, in the semifinals of the 2017 Big West Tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. UCSB has won nine straight and its last loss was to first-seeded Hawaii, who it will meet for the title on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. Gauchos had played Hawaii for the championship last year and took the 2016 Big West Conference title.
