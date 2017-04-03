UCSB Can't Come Up With Clutch Hits, Fall 5-2 to Long Beach St.

UC Santa Barbara outhit visiting Long Beach State 9-6 in Sunday's rubber match at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, but couldn't come up with a big hit and dropped a 5-2 decision. Despite getting at least one runner on in seven of nine innings, the Gauchos struggled to find a clutch hit, going 1-8 with runners in scoring position.

