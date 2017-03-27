Two Santa Ynez Athletes Qualify for Arcadia Invitational
Emily Donahue and Sarah Perkins of Santa Ynez set qualifying marks for the Arcadia Invitational at Saturday's West Coast Relays at BuchananHigh in Clovis. Donahue ran 5:12.28 in the invitational 1600 and Perkins threw 35-9.25 in the invitational shot put.
