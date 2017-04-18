Trial Starts for Santa Barbara Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend in 2014
The trial for a Santa Barbara man accused of stabbing his former girlfriend to death in 2014 began this week, with attorneys presenting their opening statements to the jury Wednesday in Santa Barbara Superior Court . In October 2014, Aubrey Dupree Wadford was arrested at Angela Laskey's apartment on the 500 block of West Los Olivos Street after Santa Barbara Police found Laskey on the floor with multiple stab wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC