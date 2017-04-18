Trial Starts for Santa Barbara Man Ac...

Trial Starts for Santa Barbara Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend in 2014

The trial for a Santa Barbara man accused of stabbing his former girlfriend to death in 2014 began this week, with attorneys presenting their opening statements to the jury Wednesday in Santa Barbara Superior Court . In October 2014, Aubrey Dupree Wadford was arrested at Angela Laskey's apartment on the 500 block of West Los Olivos Street after Santa Barbara Police found Laskey on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

