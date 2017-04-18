Thousands Celebrate Earth Day as Santa Barbara Hosts Annual Homegrown Festival
Santa Barbara's Earth Day Festival , put on by the Community Environmental Council in Alameda Park , was expected to bring out 30,000 visitors over the two-day gathering. With many concerned about the direction that President Donald Trump's administration is taking on science, the climate and the environment, this year's theme was activism.
