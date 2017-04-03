Temporary Ban on Growing, Selling Marijuana Approved by Santa Barbara Supervisors
A temporary ban on growing and selling non-medical marijuana received unanimous support from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, as officials attempt to regulate the industry before and after state licensing starts in 2018. The supervisors passed an interim urgency ordinance, which bans any activities associated with Proposition 64, also known as the Adult Use of Marijuana Act.
