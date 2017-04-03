Teachers Protest for Pay Raise

Teachers Protest for Pay Raise

More than 200 teachers filed into Santa Barbara Unified School District's board of education meeting Tuesday evening to protest contract negotiations that have not gone their way. Bargaining began in January, with the Santa Barbara Teachers Association aiming for a 4 percent raise, according to union president Karen McBride.

