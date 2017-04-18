Swing Your Partner on Over to Hearts Barn Dance

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center invites the community to its Barn Dance, 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St., Santa Barbara. The event will feature line-dancing, a gourmet barbecue hosted by Lorraine Lim Catering, silent auction and a live band.

