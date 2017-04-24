Suspects in Burglary, Goleta Shoplifting Jailed After Allegedly Resisting Arrest
Two people were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shoplifting from a Goleta business and then resisting law enforcement officers who were trying to take them into custody. Deputies and officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol and UC Santa Barbara were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shoplifting in progress at the Kmart store at 6865 Hollister Ave. , said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department .
