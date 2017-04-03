Suspect Arrested For Burglarizing
A suspect believed to be responsible for prowling and burglarizing multiple residences in the City of Goleta was arrested late last night, April 3, 2017, after being confronted by a homeowner and deputies as he was attempting to flee the scene of the crimes. , deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau assisted by the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to the 400 block of North Pepperdine Court in Goleta on a citizen's report of a subject shining a flashlight into a residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC