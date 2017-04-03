Suspect Arrested For Burglarizing

A suspect believed to be responsible for prowling and burglarizing multiple residences in the City of Goleta was arrested late last night, April 3, 2017, after being confronted by a homeowner and deputies as he was attempting to flee the scene of the crimes. , deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau assisted by the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to the 400 block of North Pepperdine Court in Goleta on a citizen's report of a subject shining a flashlight into a residence.

