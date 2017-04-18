Summer No Time for Kids' Minds, Bodies to Take Vacation

In conjunction with the national YMCA's annual Healthy Kids Day, Santa Barbara Family YMCA will inspire youngsters to keep their minds and bodies active at its own Healthy Kids Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 36 Hitchcock Way. The Santa Barbara Y's Healthy Kids Day will feature activities to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home.

