Students Find Novel Solutions to Everyday Problems at Santa Barbara High School Hackathon
At Saturday's inaugural Santa Barbara High School hackathon, one group of computer science students worked on a project enabling what the students called biometric passwords, which determine an individual's identity by how a phrase is typed rather than by correctly typing a pre-determined word. Groups of computer science students from Santa Barbara and San Marcos high schools worked all day Saturday on coding projects at the Santa Barbara High computer lab.
