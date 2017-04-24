Students at Santa Barbara's Harding School Read Their Way to Millionaire Status

The youngest millionaires in town are students at Harding University Partnership School : voracious readers who are competing to read as many words as they can each month. Four of them have already hit 1 million words this school year and become official members of the Millionaire Club: Emily Villafana is a multi-millionaire by now, and Charlotte Richardson, David Marin and Samuel Blakely are all millionaires.

