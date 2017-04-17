Steve Kennedy: Sigur Ros in Fine Form as Santa Barbara Bowl Opens Concert Season
The Santa Barbara Bowl opened its 2017 concert season on a rare rainy night that seemed fitting for the melodic drifting tunes of Sigur Rs . A full house on April 7 was there to support the post-rock ambient offerings of this extremely popular band from Iceland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Sun
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC