Sientra to Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Host...

Sientra, Inc. , a medical aesthetics company , announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 after market close. Sientra will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

