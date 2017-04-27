Sientra to Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Host...
Sientra, Inc. , a medical aesthetics company , announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 after market close. Sientra will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
