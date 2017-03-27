Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Suspect in Goleta Church Break-In, Burglary
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of breaking into and taking property from the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation Church at 820 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta Sunday morning. Sgt. Garrett Te Slaa of the Sheriff Office 's Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau said a witness called 9-1-1 around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after a man reportedly broke a window to get access to the church and then fled when confronted.
