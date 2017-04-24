Sheriff Brown to Head State Sheriffs' Association
Sheriff Bill Brown, fourth from left, is among slate of CSSA officers sworn in by Gov. Jerry Brown, fifth from left. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown is the new president of the California State Sheriffs' Association , a nonprofit organization made up sheriffs from California's 58 counties and includes thousands of citizens who are associate members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Fri
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC