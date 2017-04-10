Severe Outbreaks of Oakworms and Oakmoth
Our office has been receiving numerous calls this year with residents reporting incredibly large numbers of caterpillars defoliating oak trees, falling from the trees onto their heads and shoulders, and crawling into homes and buildings. They also have reported large swarms of moths.
