Schoolkids Learn 'Cinderella' and Prokofiev

The ornate house of the Granada Theatre filled with the merry din of schoolchildren on Friday, their classes rerouted for a morning of ballet and Prokofiev. Anticipation was high among the early group of 1,400 students assembled from across about a dozen schools to see a special 45-minute version of Cinderella performed by State Street Ballet and choreographed by its director, Rodney Gustafson.

