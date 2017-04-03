Schoolkids Learn 'Cinderella' and Prokofiev
The ornate house of the Granada Theatre filled with the merry din of schoolchildren on Friday, their classes rerouted for a morning of ballet and Prokofiev. Anticipation was high among the early group of 1,400 students assembled from across about a dozen schools to see a special 45-minute version of Cinderella performed by State Street Ballet and choreographed by its director, Rodney Gustafson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC