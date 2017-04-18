School District Debuts New Menu

School District Debuts New Menu

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Edhat

Santa Barbara Unified School District takes its commitment to going deliciously green one step further this weekend at Santa Barbara's Earth Day Festival by introducing plant-based meat-free entrees as part of its Food Service's Mobile CafA© menu options. SB Unified's Food Service Mobile CafA© proudly presents its plant-based meat-free menu to the community this weekend thanks to a partnership with St. Louis- based Hungry Planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Fri Library buys cops 57
Trump Buys M C C...Cheap? Apr 16 gov news gov news 1
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive Apr 10 Business Openers 1
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 30 wholelife 100
Looking for a good place to buy blinds. Mar 26 Rincon805 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar '17 ssammedd 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Santa Barbara County was issued at April 22 at 6:06PM PDT

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,491,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC