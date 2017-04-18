School District Debuts New Menu

Santa Barbara Unified School District takes its commitment to going deliciously green one step further this weekend at Santa Barbara's Earth Day Festival by introducing plant-based meat-free entrees as part of its Food Service's Mobile CafA© menu options. SB Unified's Food Service Mobile CafA© proudly presents its plant-based meat-free menu to the community this weekend thanks to a partnership with St. Louis- based Hungry Planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.