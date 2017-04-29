Santa Barbarans are angered by Trump'...

Santa Barbarans are angered by Trump's order that could lead to new offshore drilling

From a cafe table on a pier overlooking sea lions and passing sailing vessels with bright pennants flapping in the breeze, Pedro Nava recalled that the battle lines were drawn to prevent offshore drilling in Santa Barbara when a marine sanctuary was established here in 1954. At issue was the spread of oil derricks on the hills and streets of the nearby coastal hamlet of Summerland, which had become so polluted that a newspaper editor at the time lamented that "the whole face of the townsite is aslime with oil leakages."

