Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Presents Free Community Concert, 4/29
More than 300 local students ages 9 to 18 will perform a free classical music concert at the Page Youth Center beginning at 3 pm on Saturday, April 29. Presented by the Santa Barbara Symphony, the performance will feature musicians from the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, other Symphony youth outreach programs, and several area schools. "Musicians from all Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education Center programs will participate, as will local junior high and high school students," explained Amy Williams, director of education and community engagement for the Santa Barbara Symphony.
