Santa Barbara Teachers to Receive Salary Increases Under New Contract
The Santa Barbara Unified School District has reached agreement for teachers and certificated regular employees to receive retroactive salary increases of 2 percent. The Board of Education supported new labor contracts with the California School Employees Association and the Santa Barbara Teachers Association.
