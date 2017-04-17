Santa Barbara Symphony Presents Part, Greig, and Sibelius
The Santa Barbara Symphony's April Program featured the Northern European refinement of PA rt, Greig, and Sibelius in the most mature concert of the 2016/17 season, beginning with Estonian composer Arvo PA rt's contemporary Festina Lente for strings. Though it may be one of the more despondent orchastrations, the piece's gorgeousness fosters an atmosphere of sentimentality and borrows a sound cultivated from traditional masterworks.
