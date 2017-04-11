Santa Barbara Symphony Children to Present Year's Final BRAVO! Concert

Local elementary students in grades four through six will present a free band and string concert at 6 pm on Monday, May 1, in the Marjorie Luke Theatre. The musicians are participants in BRAVO!, an afterschool program that provides hands-on instrument instruction to children ages 9 to 12. The Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education Center is partnering with the Santa Barbara Unified School District to administer the program following its expansion last fall.

