Santa Barbara Symphony Celebrates Paris in Season Finale

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, will bring its 2016-17 season to a memorable close with a festive celebration of Paris featuring Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey at the Granada Theatre on May 13 and 14. In addition to Saint-Sans' dramatic first Cello Concerto, the program will include Mozart's grandly charming Symphony No. 31 "Paris," Liszt's Les preludes, and George Gershwin 's richly evocative An American in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.