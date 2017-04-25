Santa Barbara Symphony Celebrates Paris in Season Finale
The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, will bring its 2016-17 season to a memorable close with a festive celebration of Paris featuring Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey at the Granada Theatre on May 13 and 14. In addition to Saint-Sans' dramatic first Cello Concerto, the program will include Mozart's grandly charming Symphony No. 31 "Paris," Liszt's Les preludes, and George Gershwin 's richly evocative An American in Paris.
